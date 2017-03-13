Cold snap shouldn't scare gardeners: here's why

Purple Hyacinth in bloom at the UT gardens.

KNOXVILLE - The old saying goes April showers bring May flowers, but what do March colds snaps bring?

The good news is, still beautiful blossoms if you know what to do.

"Those things that bloom early in our season are typically tolerant of the cold," said David Vandergriff with the University of Tennessee’s Agriculture Extension.

Vandergriff said homeowners actually shouldn't be too concerned. Flowers may be dainty and pretty, but are tougher than we give them credit for.

"Tight buds are no problem at all. They have all of their winter hardiness,” explained Vandergriff. “The more they unroll, the further they get and more vulnerable to cold events.”

Many blooms that might see slight damage are already on their way out, like magnolias.

For the flowers that are just popping up, there are a few do's and don’ts. Don’t cover them, this can sometimes hurt more than help.



"A lot of plants have fairly tender stems,” said Vandergriff. “If we put a sheet on it and the wind picks up, it will really cause a lot of damage, for the best part, don’t put anything over it.”



During the day, if it hasn’t rained, make sure the soil is moist so it can hold heat.



"We need to have the soil moist, not the plant but the soil,” explained Vandergriff. “The reason why wet soil is it holds heat better than dry.”

Because the temperatures won't stay consistently cold, flowers aren't at that big of a risk.



"If we briefly drop below freezing right before daylight, that’s not very damaging,” said Vandergriff.



This doesn't mean we won't see any damage at all, however it won’t be long-term.



“It’s going to lose the blossom that we enjoy, but as far as killing the plant or anything else, that’s not a concern,” said Vandergriff.

He said make sure to know the correct facts.

“One of the old wives tales you hear often is if you go out the next morning and wash the frost off it will keep plants from being damaged. And that is not true," he said.

In the end, remember “mother” knows best.

“For the most part, it’s probably best to just flow with nature and let Mother Nature do what she does,” said Vandergriff.

