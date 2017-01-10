Colonial pipeline leak in Chattanooga unresolved after 3 days

(Photo: Chattanooga Fire Department)

Crews are still searching for the source of a suspected gasoline leak that prompted evacuation in Chattanooga over the weekend.

Officials say if there is a leak, it is "very small" and they are working as quickly as possible to repair the line.

Three days after someone reported the smell of gasoline in the area, crews still haven't found a leak.

"The terrain we are working in is very rocky and very hilly an is making it difficult, plus with the water coming down the creek, that is slowing the progress a bit," Aaron Smith with Colonial Pipeline said.

Nearly 200 crew members from around the area were called in to try to locate the leak.

Chattanooga Firefighters remain on standby, as crews with the Colonial Pipeline continue to excavate the area near Shoal Creek.

Over the weekend firefighters placed containment booms and pads to soak up any hazardous materials that may filter into the water. The Environmental Protection Agency came in to take air quality and water samples.

A spokesperson for Colonial Pipeline said the leak is on a subline that begins in Atlanta and ends in Nashville.

Last fall there were 2 gas leaks in the main pipeline in Alabama, spilling hundreds of thousands of gallons of gasoline killing one and injuring five others. Colonial says this leak is a very different situation and the company takes full responsibility to find, restore, and repair the line.