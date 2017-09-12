Comedy Barn offering free shows to Florida evacuees

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - The Comedy Barn theater in Pigeon Forge is offering free admission to Florida residents who evacuated to East Tennessee because of Hurricane Irma.

"We feel so bad, we know you are looking for a place to come, a place to stay," they said in a video on their Facebook page. "Come have a laugh on us!"

You will need to show a Florida state ID to get the free admission, and the offer is good through Friday.

