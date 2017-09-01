WBIR
Commentary: This is the America I know

Sept. 1, 2017: With the devastation in Houston, we've also seen an outpouring of love. In this commentary, WBIR 10 news anchor Russell Biven tells us, that despite our differences, this is the real picture of who we are as a nation.

Russell Biven , WBIR 6:57 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

This is the America I know.

A place where we leave politics at the doorstep of humanity and bias at the welcome mat of compassion.

A place where the sorrow of strangers and needs of our neighbors move us to action.

Maybe it's a prayer for healing and mercy. Maybe it's a donation of dollars or diapers. Maybe, it's hauling a fishing boat hundreds of miles through the dead of night to extend a hand of hope.

That's the America I know.

A place where common ground isn't as uncommon as some might lead us to believe.

Where life becomes less about me and more about you.

A place where we realize if we're not living for others, we're really not living at all.

A place united.

This is the America I know.

