Commission accepting applications to fill 4th Judicial District seat

Honorable Ben Hooper II (Photo: Custom)

The 4th Judicial District Circuit Court is accepting applications after Honorable Ben W. Hooper II announced his retirement.

Honorable Hooper's district covers Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties. His retirement is effective Aug. 31, 2017.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the 4th Judicial District.

Applicants must complete the designated application, which is available at TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Aug. 1, 2017.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will interview all qualified applicants in the judicial district on Aug. 24, 2017.

The meeting will include a public hearing, during which members of the public may express any objections to any applicant.

The interview and public hearing will be open to the public.

