Knox County commissioners say they're pleased that state funding may become available this year to help fund a center to treat inmates with chronic mental or substance abuse problems.

But they wonder if the center as planned - about 24 beds - can make much of a difference considering the extent of Knox County's problem. There may be 300 to 350 people in the county jail system who need focused treatment outside of the traditional jail environment, said Commission Chair Dave Wright.

Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones has long warned that the county jail is a poor place to treat the dozens of mentally ill people and chronic substance abusers who end up being repeatedly arrested.

Smith said what's envisioned now amounts to four walls, a roof and the 24 beds - a fraction of what's needed. He said he prefers to plan for what's actually needed.

Schoonmaker agreed.

"Do you win the Lottery then to get that spot?" Schoonmaker mused.

He said it may be wiser to plan for a building that can house 75 people, considering the county's needs.

Knox County lawmakers are pushing this session for money in Gov. Bill Haslam's budget to create the center, which previously has been referred to as a safety center. and is now called a behavioral health urgent care center

According to state Rep. Eddie Smith, R-Knoxville, the governor has set aside $15 million for mental health infrastructure in the state's four major metro areas, Knoxville included.

Knox County's requested portion is $1.5 million for each of three years - a total of $4.5 million.

Lawmakers pass the budget in the spring; it's one of the last things they do every year.

Smith said he plans to introduce legislation that will allow for "assisted outpatient treatment" that would let Knox County draw from federal funds available to help more people.

He said he's been asked by constituents to name the law the "Super Dave Law" after Super Dave Martin, a Knoxville man killed last month by a car on Interstate 275 after being arrested hundreds of times for numerous infractions, most due to Martin's mental health issues.

"Mayor Burchett is certainly thankful the governor included the funding in his proposal," said Michael Grider, spokesman for Mayor Tim Burchett, in an email Friday to 10News. "Mayor Burchett was a strong advocate for mental health services while in the Legislature and has been vocal about the need for the (center) for several years. He especially appreciates the support of our legislative delegation throughout this year's budget process."

Knox County has set aside $1.2 million and the city has chipped in $200,000 for the project.

On Sunday's program, commissioners also discuss the thorny issue of school rezoning, under review now as Knox County Schools addresses construction of two middle schools.

