18 communities awarded site development funds

(Photo: Courtesy TNECD)

Eighteen communities in Tennessee will receive more than $6 million to help revamp industrial sites for new businesses.

Gov. Bill Haslam and the state's new Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfs announced the site development grants Wednesday. The grants total $6.2 million to be dispersed among the 18 communities.

Seven of those sites are in East Tennessee.

“Providing more opportunities for citizens in rural Tennessee is one of our top priorities and with the assistance of the Site Development Grants, the rural communities receiving these grants will be ready for investment and economic success,” Haslam said in a news release. “We are strengthening our future workforce through programs like Tennessee Promise, and I look forward to seeing these 18 communities succeed and grow for the next generation of Tennesseans.”

The sites receiving the grant funding are:

Bristol Business Park - $500,000 – Clearing, demolition, and seeding of 50 acres to accommodate a 420,000-square foot building pad

Crossville Interchange Business Park - $500,000 – Development of a 200,000-square foot building pad

Knox County Eastbridge Business Park Lots - $500,000 – Construction of a wastewater pump station

Clarkrange Regional Business Park - $500,000 – Upgrade of approximately 7,300 linear feet of waterline

East TN Progress Center Park - $500,000 – Construction of a roadway

Fayetteville-Lincoln County Runway Centre - $109,000 – Extension of approximately 4,060 linear feet of waterline

Franklin County Moon Property - $209,300 – Completion of a geophysical survey

Gallatin Industrial Center - $95,975 – Clearing of approximately nine acres of trees

Town of Halls Industrial Site - $332,225 – Construction of an entrance drive, a sewer line extension, preliminary grading, and park signage

Hardin Industrial Park - $450,000 – Construction of a 200,000-square foot building pad

City of Lexington Timberlake Industrial Site - $350,100 – Construction of a 100,000-square foot building pad and extension of 850 linear feet of sewer line

Plateau Partnership Park - $469,350 – Construction of the primary access into the park, construction of access road to the site of the proposed wastewater treatment facility, and grading of the wastewater treatment facility site

Madison County Airport Industrial Park - $245,980 – Clearing of approximately 9 acres of wooded area

Manchester Industrial Park - $137,453 – Extension of approximately 1150 linear feet of waterlines, relocation of electric utility lines, and drainage improvements

Mountain View Industrial Park - $445,500– Clearing, grubbing and grading of an approximately 600,000 square foot site

Rhea County Rail Hub South Industrial Development - $500,000 – Rough grading for an access road

Tennessee Central Economic Authority PowerCom Industrial Center -$122,500 – Extension of approximately 2,400 linear feet of sewer line

Tullahoma Airport Business Park - $280,000 – Clearing of approximately 26 acres of wooded area and drainage improvements

© 2017 WBIR.COM