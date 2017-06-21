Community comes together to find homes for pets at the Newport Animal Shelter

A Newport animal shelter could be closing in the beginning of July. (Photo: WBIR)

NEWPORT, TENN. - After widespread concern, a Cocke County animal shelter will not have to put down any animals when it closes in a week.

Last month, the director of the Newport Animal Shelter told 10News the shelter would close on July 1. At that time, the shelter said any animals still there, would be euthanized.

Many people expressed concerns about that decision, and after hearing from many of you, 10News followed up with the shelter to learn that no animals will die.

The city has since said the shelter plans to transfer any pets that are left on July 1 to an animal control facility.

As of Wednesday night, less than 20 dogs and 5 cats needed homes.

Mango is from the shelter. Her brother has already been adopted.

Dr. Sandra O'Connor has always had a soft spot for animals in need so she became a vet.

When she found out the Newport Animal Shelter was closing because of a lease dispute, she didn't hesitate to help.

"We’ve been doing most of these spays and neuters after hours. We left about 9 o’clock last night," O'Connor said.

So far, Dr. O'Connor's private practice has spayed or neutered around 60 cats for free. She has also helped the dogs left with medical conditions.



"When Dr. O'Connor found him, he was in the quarantine area with a skin condition," vet tech Angela West said, "he was fairly hairless he looked very scary and sickly."

West decided she would take him home with her.

"I wanted to give him a chance. Because he had so much energy when we got him out of there. I didn’t want him to not be adopted because of something that could easily be treated," she said.

The city of Newport, who funded part of the shelter, said they will take any animals not adopted to their new animal control facility. They said no animals will be euthanized because they weren't adopted.

"I hate that it took people thinking animals were going to be put down, but that just shows how passionate and how much people care around here about the animals, so I’m very happy and excited a lot of them found homes," said Gary Carver with the city of Newport.

There are still animals who need homes but Dr. O'Connor said they are in much better shape than when they first started.

"I’m appreciative of all of the pet parents who have stepped up to adopt these animals and all of the rescues who have stepped up to get them out of the shelter," O'Connor said.

