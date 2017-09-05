Community groups call for democracy in district 4 tiebreaker

Concern is growing among Knoxville community groups about the tie for second place in the district four city council primary race.
He wrote, "Council actions on the tie breaker will be as required by state law and the city charter as interpreted and advised to us by the election commission and the city lawyers -- Knoxville's charter says two candidates will move on to the city-wide general election coming up in November. The charter is adopted by the people and cannot be changed unilaterally by council."
The city saw relatively strong turnout last month in the non-mayoral primary election, and community groups question whether a tiebreaker decision by city council will leave voters feeling disenfranchised.
Tory Mills, a member of the 2017 Knoxville City Council Movement, said, "We think it's important to continue that process and continue to give people a platform to lift up their voices and to vote for candidates that they want to see elected."
Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero's statement echoed that sentiment saying, "...for future elections, I believe the laws should be changed so that voters have the final say. I have spoken with Vice Mayor Duane Grieve, and he agrees. My staff and I are exploring options that could require changes to both state law and the City Charter. Although tie votes are extremely rare, the current circumstances have highlighted the inadequacy of existing law."
City council will meet to decide how to break the tie at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 6th at the City-County Building.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs