Community, mother react to Zaevion Dobson documentary film

ESPN honored 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson with a 30 for 30 film about his life. Dobson passed away in December of 2015 shielding his friends from gang-related gunfire. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A new ESPN 30 for 30 film honors a Knoxville teen who sacrificed his life to protect others.

The film paid tribute to 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson.

He died in December 2015 while shielding his friends from gunfire.

His mother was front row for the documentary film, remembering Zaevion as a hero.

"One thing I'll always remember, is Zaevion looking back, making sure I'm in the stands," Zaevion's mother Zenobia Dobson said.

His mom's watchful gaze on Friday nights gave Zaevion life.

"When he changed his number, he told me the reason why," said Zenobia Dobson. "He said, 'Mama, when I'm on the field, I'm in beast mode! You gotta come watch me play! Make sure.'"

But what he didn't know, was how much his life would mean even after he passed away.

"Grateful, thankful, that his story is being shared across the world again," Zenobia Dobson said.

ESPN's popular 30 for 30 series detailed Zaevion's life.

It ended too quickly when he shielded two friends from bullets in his Lonsdale neighborhood in December of 2015.

The Knoxville Police Department said Dobson was an innocent victim in a gang-related shooting.

"He has really laid the groundwork for us on a way to live," Fulton Head Football Coach Rob Black said.

Black and his team watched the film in private--he's making sure his players learn from the linebacker.

"You think about it as adults even, a situation like that comes up, we wonder what we would do," said Black. "Zaevion got the chance to do that and he did it. He was 15 years old."

Much too young for a mother who remembered her son as a hero during the film.

"Emotions on edge, but at the same time joy in my heart," said Zenobia Dobson. "Joy in my heart because of my loved one."

She says the film reflected Zaevion's passion for life and for others.

"It brings back all the good memories of him," said Zenobia Dobson. "And he's always in my heart, but I can just always think of something he did when he was young, and wow, there it is, it'll hit me all the sudden, and it'll just bring joy to my heart."

A joy for a heart, that will live on through his community.

Coach Black said the team has remembered Zaevion in every game since he passed away.

He said after seeing the film as a team, the players should be especially inspired for Friday's homecoming game kick off.

