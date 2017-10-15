Community observes Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE - Dozens of East Tennesseans were at Volunteer Landing to observe Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

They stood with the hundreds and thousands of Americans observing this day.

For some families affected, it's a somber day. For others, it's a day to help and give those still grieving a safe place.

"It's very deep, and it's a very long journey," Tracy Linardo, one of the mothers who shared her story of loss, said. "I think that it helps to have others to join and remember them."

The names of lives taken away too soon were written out on small, white paper bags, lining the staircase on Volunteer Landing. Families lit candles to remember the light of life.

"It's something that affects so many people that so few people normally talk about," Katie Larsen, Knox County Health Department's program manager, said. "A lot of these losses, especially if they're earlier in pregnancy, families may tend to keep it, keep it to themselves."

It's a pain no parents ever want to endure, but it's made better with a community that understands.

"It's something that can be isolating, which can certainly be stressful and discouraging," Larsen said. "There's just a whole range of emotions... The more that we can bring this issue out into the light, the more better off we'll be."

The Knox County Health Department and partners helped to plan Sunday evening's event.



