East Knox Co. community petitions to change dangerous intersection

KNOX COUNTY - An East Knox County community is voicing passionate concerns about a dangerous intersection.

People in Mascot who live near Rutledge Pike where it intersects with Roberts Road and Shipetown Road started a petition online to put in a traffic light.

Sandra Anderson, who lives about 500 feet away from the intersection, said her brother and sister-in-law were in a wreck where the roads come together, but this isn't the first one she's seen there.

"It's super traumatizing," Anderson said. "At least one of my family members has witnessed a wreck here, and it's every week. It's not just once a year. It's every week."

Amy Webster has lived close by for 30 years. She said her dad was in a wreck at the intersection in early August.

"We gotta have something done," Webster said. "We're losing too many family members. There's been too many deaths, too many wrecks. Something's gotta be done."

As of Tuesday night, nearly 160 people have signed the petition for a red light on Rutledge Pike at the intersection.

Anderson said they want the red light but would settle for just about any solution to get people to slow down on the road.

"The stop signs are not helping," Anderson said. "The intersections are not helping. There's no paint on the roads to tell you where to go. There's nothing. We want something."

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the agency reviewed this location in late 2015, early 2016. According to the study, six accidents were recorded at the intersection between January 2012 and April 2015. The location did not meet the guidelines for a traffic signal or qualify for safety funding.

According to state data, one fatal wreck has been recorded at the intersection since 2015.

For people like Anderson who live close by though, the data does not match what she's seeing from her front yard.

"It's very traumatizing because we see the wrecks as they happen," Anderson said, "and we are usually the ones who call 911 when they do happen."

Anyone with questions, concerns or comments can email TDOT at TDOT.comments@tn.gov or call 1-877-SmartWay.

© 2017 WBIR.COM