Community picks new name for Scott Co. hospital

Hospital in Scott County (Photo: Burk, Tonja, WBIR)

ONEIDA - Scott County's hospital will soon reopen with a new name.

After being closed since July of 2016 after the previous management company filed bankruptcy, Rennova Health Care purchased the hospital, located in Oneida, and hopes to have it back open in the next few months.

The company asked the community to vote on a new name, and they selected Big South Fork Medical Center. Scott County is home to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. The top five names were taken to the Chamber of Commerce, which made the final choice.

“The reopening of Scott County Hospital is a day our business community has anxiously awaited for the past eight months. The benefits of the hospital’s reopening will extend well beyond the obvious, which is our residents having access to quality health care close to home. Community hospitals are vital to the economic health of rural communities like ours. The new hospital will play a vital role in Scott County’s efforts to recruit new industry and sustain our existing small business community," said Ben Garrett, Chamber of Commerce President.

Local officials were pleased that Rennova wanted the community to have a part in naming it.

"This shows early on their intention to support us. This name represents our market very positively,” said hospital administrator Tony Taylor. “We are very appreciative to the community for participating and naming the facility, as this is more than just a building that sits on a hill. We are part of the community, we are here for you.”

While no opening date is set, hospital administrators hope to start accepting job applications on March 1.

A troubled past

The people of Scott County have been through all this before.

The hospital first closed In 2012, when the county could not reach an agreement with then operator Health Management Associates to keep it open.

After a few months, the county struck a deal with Pioneer Health Services to run the hospital. It reopened in December 2013, but that company filed for bankruptcy on March 30, 2016.

Without the hospital, residents of Scott County are forced to travel nearly an hour for emergency care.

