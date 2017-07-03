Competing documents prevent state from indicting 2 teens accused in deadly Sevier Co. wildfire

1997 vs. 2002 Memorandum of Agreement for Concurrent Jurisdiction at National Park Service Units Within the State of Tennessee (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - An agreement dated April 23, 1997 granted both state and federal authorities the ability to prosecute crimes committed on federal lands within Tennessee. However, after state charges filed against two teenage boys accused of starting a deadly fire in Sevier County were dropped, a different version of the agreement surfaced.

1997 Memorandum of Agreement

An updated version of the agreement, stamped Feb. 7, 2002, adds 2 pages and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The park was left out of the 1997 agreement which meant only federal authorities could level charges for crimes in the park until 2002.

2002 Memorandum of Agreement

District Attorney General James Dunn said in a press release Friday that the state couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the original blaze inside the park that was allegedly set by the boys led to the Nov. 28 disaster in Gatlinburg.

A storm moved into East Tennessee several days after the original Nov. 23 fire. It increased the fire and drove flames into Gatlinburg and surrounding hills.

"Because of the intervening weather event, the State is unable to prove the criminal responsibility of two juveniles beyond a reasonable doubt for the devastation that occurred outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park," a statement by Dunn reads.

According to the DA, "it became impossible to prove which fire may have caused the death of an individual or damage to a particular structure," his statement reads.

The state had no option but to dismiss the charges that had been filed in December, Dunn said.

DA James Dunn said "this investigation and research revealed the existence of two documents, or "Memoranda of Agreement" regarding the concurrent criminal jurisdiction between the State of Tennessee and the National Park Service. One of these documents specifically lists the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as being part of a concurrent criminal jurisdiction agreement between the State of Tennessee and the National Park Service on behalf of the Federal Government."

Pages 2 and 4 were not included in the 1997 agreement. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is added into the agreement as subject G in the 2002 agreement.

The conflict was brought up to the State Attorney General's Office as well as the U.S. Attorney's Office and both advised that it was "their respective opinions that the State of Tennessee does not have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal acts that occur wholly within the boundaries of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park."

Despite the changes to the agreement in 2002, Gov. Don Sundquist's signature from the original 1997 document was attached. A new signature from the National Park Service wasn't on the final page either.

