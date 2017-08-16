Confederate monument near UT vandalized; petition wants it removed

Confederate monument in the Fort Sanders neighborhood was covered in blue paint. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A monument to Confederate soldiers in the Fort Sanders community near the University of Tennessee was covered in blue paint on Wednesday, as a petition gathers signatures to remove it.

The monument, erected at the corner of 17th Street and Laurel Avenue, was placed by the Daughters of the Confederacy to commemorate the southern soldiers who died in the Battle of Fort Sanders on Nov. 29, 1963.

The petition was started by Ben Allen, who asks that Mayor Madeline Rogero "remove the monument to secessionist, Confederate occupying forces" immediately. He calls it an "eyesore inducing honors to inhumanity."





It had been signed by 1,062 people as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Knoxville must stand up to white supremacy and remove these monuments that have provided spirit in enabling neoconfederates and alt-right to collaborate in terror tactics across the south," he wrote.

The vandalism comes three days after a “Unite the Right” rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, Va. Alt-right demonstrators, white nationalists, and Neo-Nazis were protesting the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

An empty paint can sat in the grass near the monument.

We've reached out to Mayor Rogero's office for a response and we're told they are working on a statement. We will share that here when we get it.

