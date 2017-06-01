Connie's Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

Ingredients:



Ground Chuck

2 Tbs. Brown Sugar

3 strips bacon

1 onion-thinly sliced

1/2 Tbs. Balsamic Vinegar

French's fried jalapenos (If desired)

Directions:

Dice 3 strips of your favorite bacon and cook with 1 thinly sliced onion. When cooked down add 2 tbl brown sugar and 1/2 tbl basaltic vinegar cook until thickened. Set aside for topping the burgers

Using a processor, process 3 strips of bacon per 8 ounces of ground sirloin or ground chuck Add meat and process again Form into patties and cook to desired temperature "



Place on bun add more strips of cooked bacon Cheese of your choice the bacon jam and if desired French's fried jalapenos

