Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to speak at UT

Ben Shapiro, champion of young conservatives and editor in chief of DailyWire.com, is set to speak 7 p.m. Wednesday on the University of Tennessee campus.

A recent Shapiro appearance on a California campus prompted stepped up security and scattered protests.

According to the Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Tennessee, which is hosting Shapiro's appearance at the Alumni Memorial Building, general public tickets are sold out.

According to a caution posted on knoxvilletickets.com, no signs, posters or backpacks will be allowed at the building.

Also, a clear bag policy will be in effect.

Entry into Alumni Memorial will be at the front door only along Middle Drive.

Shapiro is to give a lecture and then entertain questions.

There were nine arrests at a Shapiro appearance last month at the University of California at Berkeley.

