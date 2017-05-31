The swimming dock at Mead's Quarry should be open Thursday.

KNOXVILLE - The construction of a new swimming dock at Mead's Quarry at Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville should be completed on Thursday.

Knox County leaders are now allowing swimming at the quarry.

With the implementation of the swimming dock, leaders hope this will make swimming here much safer.

"We're finishing up this dock here so it can go out to another floating dock," Matt Wallace, Knox County Parks and Recreation's maintenance technician crew leader, said.

"It should go out in the water another twenty feet. Just trying to make this place safer for people to swim," he continued.

The water at the quarry runs 80 to 100 feet deep. It also provides a place for folks to paddle and rock climb.

