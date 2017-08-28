WBIR
Close

Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes

WBIR 10:58 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

Calling all VOLS fans!

WBIR & the VolShop are looking for the Volunteers ultimate fan!  From tattoos & facial hair... to decked out spaces. We want to see it all!  

Those who prove worthy of the title "Ultimate Fan" by our esteemed panel of judges could win a $25 gift card to the VolShop - the Official Campus Store of the University of Tennessee.

Fill out the form below to enter & upload a photo of what makes you the Ultimate Fan!

READ: Sweepstakes Rules

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories