Cooler summer temperatures may continue throughout August

Sun rays on blue sky (Photo: olgalngs)

EAST TENNESSEE - So far this summer we've seen 15 days of 90-plus degree temperatures.

Last year at this time, we saw 43 days—almost triple that number.

According to the WBIR 10 News Weather Team, our hottest day this summer was July 22. It was 96 degrees.

“It has been an amazing summer,” WBIR Chief Meteorologist Todd Howell said. "I mean, this year compared to last year. You know, up until about mid-July 2016 and 2017, comparable. But wow, in the last month, noticeably cooler, noticeably wetter.”

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Morristown said temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s are common for this time of year, but they think the cooler temperatures will continue for the rest of the month.

“At least for the next 8 to 14 days we’re looking at cooler weather, typically, and also wetter conditions for the next week, week and a half,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Hotz said.

The Tennessee Valley Authority said cooler conditions here in East Tennessee haven’t made too much of a difference on power usage. The utility is seeing about 25,000 megawatt range at peak load on average daily, and according to the TVA, that’s normal for this time of year.

