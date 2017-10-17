Cooler weather prompts fall planting

Cooler weather means it's time to plant fall plants like pansies, but if you want to save your summer plants, it's time to take them inside.

KNOXVILLE - Cooler weather means you need to start thinking about your plants—which ones you need to bring inside and which ones you can plant.

According to UT Extension agent David Vandergriff, the time to plant those fall plants is now.

“Pansies, snap dragons, those sort of things, can still plant them now if you don’t have any out, and it’s certainly time,” Vandergriff said. “Lot of our summer plants are starting to look a little raggedy.”

If you want to save a summer plant, Vandergriff said to move it inside your house now.

“Mark that down as a weekend chore,” Vandergriff said.

WBIR Meteorologist Mike Witcher said a frost could come mid to next week.

“Some of the models indicating by next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday timeframe we may have to start taking care of our plants,” Witcher said.

Vandergriff said you can still plant fall plants like pansies after the first frost, they just won’t grow as fast.

“So we want to get those things out as quickly as we can,” Vandergriff said.

At Stanley’s Greenhouse in South Knoxville, owner Monte Stanley said the pansies are his most popular plant right now.

“They’re starting to bloom and they’re beautiful right now,” Stanley said. “Lots of colors. They’re frost tolerant so they live all through the winter.”

