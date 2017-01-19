Corbin Independent Schools closed Friday due to illness

Corbin High School. (Photo: Corbin Independent Schools)

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY. - Corbin Independent School District in Corbin, Ky., will be closed Friday due to illness among students, according to Superintendent David Cox.

Cox said about 10 percent of the district's students were out sick Thursday, mostly with the flu and stomach virus.

He said the district made the decision to close Friday so students could stay home, rest up and get healthy. It will be a "non-traditional instruction day," Cox said.

The "non-traditional instruction days" allow Kentucky school districts to let students do online work from home in the case of weather or other emergencies that cause the district to call school off. Corbin Schools will not have to make up the school day.

Cox said the district did not have to miss a day of school last year due to illness, but they did miss one or two days for flu a few years ago.

(© 2017 WBIR)