Corker, Alexander still reviewing health care bill

Both of Tennessee's U.S. senators did not signal whether they would vote to support the newly released Senate health care bill moments after the legislation, a GOP-driven attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, was publicly released.

"I don't think any of us can walk out and really speak clearly" about the bill's content, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said Thursday morning.

"It's a significant piece of legislation and people have a lot of questions."

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., also said he would continue to review the legislation without giving an indication as to how he'll vote at this point.

"I’m going to continue to review this draft. I’m going to see what it costs when the Congressional Budget Office gives its report," Alexander said in an emailed statement.

"Then, I’m going to stay focused on it next week as the bill goes to the Senate floor – where it will be subject to virtually unlimited amendments – and my focus will be on how it affects Tennesseans.”

Alexander, chairman of the Senate health committee, didn't say whether his committee would hold a hearing to review the legislation. Senate Republican leaders have said they want the full Senate to vote on the bill next week, drawing criticism from many Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

The CBO announced Thursday it would release its analysis of the bill "early next week." CBO scoring of the House version of the bill, which is different than the Senate version, determined the measure would cut coverage for millions of people.

A cursory analysis of the 142-page legislation appears to cut taxes on the rich and repeal a mandate that everyone must buy health insurance, both implemented under the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

The Senate draft also includes cuts to Medicaid spending and funding for Planned Parenthood along with less money than expected for opioid abuse treatment programs.

Eliza Collins of USA Today contributed to this report.

