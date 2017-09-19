Corker says tentative agreement reached on debt figure

WASHINGTON - Sen. Bob Corker says he's reached a tentative agreement with other Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee on how much its tax plan would add to the government's debt.
Corker, a senior Republican who opposes adding to the deficit, didn't offer a figure. But after meeting with other top Republicans, he said he's willing to take into account revenue boosts from "pro-growth tax reform" when voting for a budget plan.
Traditional Capitol Hill scorekeepers are likely to say the GOP plan would add more than $1 trillion over a decade to the $20 trillion-plus debt. Tax-cut advocates on the budget panel were pressing for a tax cut of $1.5 trillion or more.
Corker said Republicans are in a "very good place" on the tax figure.
