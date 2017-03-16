Corned Beef with Potatoes and Carrots with a side of Roasted Cabbage

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 (3 lb.) corned beef brisket with spice packet

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

1/8 teaspoon whole cloves

4 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

2 bay leaves

1 14.9 oz can of Guiness Stout beer

2 cups water

1 pound baby Dutch potatoes

24 whole baby carrots, tops trimmed to 2 inches

Directions:

Place corned beef brisket, fat side up, into crock pot; sprinkle with pickling spice. Add onions, garlic, bay leaves and cloves.

Combine beer and water and pour around corned beef…you want the liquid to almost cover the corned beef. (Add more water if needed.)

Cover and cook on low heat for 4 1/2 hours. Add carrots and potatoes and cook an additional 2 1/2 to 3 hours (or until veggies are tender).

Remove corned beef from crock pot and put in an oven-safe dish spreading the carrots and potatoes around it. Broil on high for 5-7 minutes until you get a caramelized crust.

Remove corned beef and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice the corned beef against the grain and place it back in the dish with the carrots and potatoes.

Serve with Roasted Cabbage Wedges and Lemons

Roasted Cabbage

Ingredients:

Head of cabbage

1/4 cup of olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

lemon wedges

Directions:

Cut your cabbage into 8 wedges (removing the core from each wedge) and place on a baking sheet. ,one side with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Turn over and repeat on the other side. Bake 15 minutes on each side at 400 degrees. Sprinkle fresh lemon juice over wedges and serve!

