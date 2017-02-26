Cornerstone of Recovery's roof torn off in storm

Cornerstone of Recovery's roof torn off in Saturday morning storms.

Cornerstone of Recovery, a drug treatment center just off Alcoa Highway, is starting a recovery process of its own.

A line of strong storms that moved through the area Saturday morning hit the center hard. Winds estimated between 50 and 60 miles per hour tore off part of the business' roof.

Now the center is trying to regroup before patients are back on Monday.

"We knew high winds but, it really curled the roof up, twisted it up, tossed it in the trees," Julie Hamlin, associate clinical director of Coverstone Recovery said.

Construction crews on scene are busy hacking away at parts of the roof, pulling tangled pieces of the out of the woods.

Rain water flooded the inside of the building. Cornerstone just moved in last month after completing $1.5 million dollars worth of renovations.

"It is a little bit of a gut shot when you first walk in and there's an inch of water on the floor and all the new furnishings that had just been put in place are covered with water," Scott Anderson, chief clinical officer said.

He said there's no time dwell on those feelings, just time to move forward.

"This is about recovery. We change lives. We got to keep focused on moving forward and anything can be rebuilt," Hamlin said.

As a full-service substance abuse treatment center, they're in the business of helping people, something Hamlin said cannot be put on hold.

"We'll move forward and that's what we try to teach people is that you have mishaps in your life, problems, troubles and lets focus on what we can do and turn it around and move forward," she said.

The outpatient services that operate out of this building will move to another building that's currently vacant.

Crews will work to patch up the roof, but it could be weeks or even months before this building is up and operating.



