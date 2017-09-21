Gubernatorial candidates weigh in on medical marijuana

Lawmakers are saying the biggest debate the state could face this year is over medical marijuana.

A group of lawmakers met Thursday morning in Nashville for the first time on a joint committee on medical cannabis. This committee is chaired by East Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison, along with Sen. Richard Briggs.

The committee was created after a bill failed last year to legalize medical use of the drug.

We spoke with Republican candidates for Governor Mae Beavers, Kay White and Beth Harwell, along with Democratic candidate Karl Dean how they stand on the issue.

Here's what they had to say.

Beavers said, "We have a huge opioid problem. We don't want to add to it without solving that."

White said,"I think if it were properly regulated and strictly controlled, not smoking what you would take in pill or oil form. "

Harwell said,"If it's done in the proper way of a doctor writing the prescription and dispensed by a pharmacy then yes I would sign off as Governor.

Dean said,"If the experts say there is a positive role that can paly in alleviating suffering then I would be supportive of that."

