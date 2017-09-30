Country music artist Matt Stillwell showed up at Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE - Country music artist Matt Stillwell made a quick visit over at the Vol Shop earlier Saturday afternoon.

He took a few photos with fans, signed a few autographs and was able to experience the energy and "Vol Spirit" before the big game against the Georgia Bulldogs. While many were purchasing things last minute at the Vol Shop, others watched Stillwell put on a little show.

This was to promote one of his new songs, "I'm A Vol For Life Y'all," where many Vols fans purchased shirts with this label.

Vol Nation! I'm stopping by the @UTVolShop TOMORROW at 11a. Come say hi and grab some of the new #VolForLifeYall merch! pic.twitter.com/lE81GyWjsC — Matt Stillwell (@mattstillwell) September 29, 2017

"After I started coming to games and getting to experience what the Vol life is like in East Tennessee, it's a very special place," Stillwell said. "The Vol is very special, while we were writing the song, that's what we wanted to capture-- what it meant to be a Tennessee fan."

If you want to listen to Stillwell's new song, you can purchase the song on iTunes.

