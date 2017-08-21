Couple becomes engaged during total solar eclipse

(Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

SWEETWATER, TENN. - As if watching a total solar eclipse wasn't memorable enough, for one couple, the eclipse in Sweetwater will always be a special story.

Taylor Mchan thought she and her boyfriend James Richmond were selected to watch the eclipse from the roof of Sweetwater City Hall as part of a news story.

James, though, had a surprise in store.

"Well, you know, I hope to be able to sit on my front porch swing and tell my grandkids about it one day and have a wonderful story to tell them," James said.

That story will be about more than the eclipse.

As the sun faded, and the eclipse moved toward totality, Taylor remarked on the shape of the sun showing around edge of the moon.

"It looks like a diamond ring," Taylor said.

"It does look like a diamond ring, doesn't it?" James said, reaching into the backpack next to his chair.

Once the eclipse reached totality, James stood up and took a knee in front of Taylor and proposed.

"Will you make me the happiest man alive? Will you marry me?" he said.

With a yes and a hug, the couple turned back to watch the rest of the eclipse - a phenomenon that will now be tied to their story forever.

"Look at the eclipse. Isn't it amazing? Once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I'm only doing this once in my life," James said, looking at his fiancee.

