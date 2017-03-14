Homer Fox (Photo: Roane County Sheriff's Office)

ROANE COUNTY - A husband and wife in Harriman are being credited with catching a home invasion suspect and holding him at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, the wife was asleep in bed around 3 a.m. Tuesday when she woke up because of a noise in the downstairs area of her Webster Road home.

The wife, whose name hasn't been released, got a gun, locked her bedroom door then called her husband.

Her husband was also armed and called 911 as he rushed home.

The husband entered the home and confronted a man, later identified as Homer Fox, at the stairs leading up to the second floor.

The couple held Fox at gunpoint until deputies arrived on the scene. Investigators said evidence revealed that Fox had burglarized the wife's vehicle before going inside the home.

Fox is charged with Aggravated Burglary with home invasion, burglary, and theft.

