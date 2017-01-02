Couple surprised with gifts after losing animated toy collection in fire

A Gatlinburg couple who lost nearly everything in the Sevier County wildfires is receiving acts of kindness from across the country in the form of animated toys.

John and Kat LaFevre evacuated from their home in the Cobbly Nob area when the fires inched closer. In the days that followed, they found their home burned to ashes, along with their extensive animated Christmas toy collection they had started decades ago.

"I saw this animated toy, and I was like, 'John, I'd like that for our anniversary,'" said Kat.

The couple said they owned about 50 animated toys and added to the collection each year on Christmas Eve.

"She kind of cheated every year, so instead of one, she would get like two so it got to be pretty big," John said.

The couple decided to spend Christmas with family in Ohio, and that's when their daughter, Amy Vandewater, put out a call to action to family and friends to help her create an "Animated Toy Cavalry of Kindness" for her parents.

Vandewater expected maybe five people to send animated toys, but her message spread to people across the country.

Boxes started arriving soon after with animated toys inside. The LaFevre's were overjoyed to open each box with a different kind of animated toy inside.

"Each one for me is like a hug from somebody giving you kindness, an act of kindness from someone that didn't really ... that didn't really need to do that," John said.

Their collection has now grown to about 100 toys, including figurines of The Grinch, Santa Claus, Elvis, penguins and more.

John said the animated toys and kindness from people across the country gave the couple a distraction from the shock of losing everything during the holiday season.

"All these little things here," he said, "these acts of kindnesses, way more important than any material thing that we ever owned."

The LaFevres said they are still missing one of their favorite toys from their collection. It was a snowman that would grow bigger and bigger and then melt.

If you would like to send an animated toy, please mail to Amy Vandewater at 29042 Hideaway Hill Rd. Lot 74, Sugar Grove, Ohio 43155.

