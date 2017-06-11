Couple weds at health center so mom with Alzheimer's could attend ceremony

Susie Reynolds and Jeff Bales got married at Westmoreland Health Center in front of family and friends Saturday night.

But what made it special was the venue.

The couple tied the knot at Westmoreland Health Center. Jeff's mother, Betty, is an Alzheimer's patient there.

It was important for Betty and her friends to be a part of the ceremony, so the couple brought the wedding to them.

"Not only does that work out for having a wedding, but it makes it a twofer," David Wright, a guest of the bride, said. "Mom gets to come and bring her friends to a place where they're comfortable."

The newlyweds and family gathered for pictures outside the health center after the ceremony.

