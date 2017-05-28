Cove at Concord Park closed due to storm damage

Knox County Parks and Recreation officials say they've been forced to close The Cove at Concord Park. The rest of the park will remain open.
WBIR crews say downed trees and debris scattered throughout the Cove area.
Officials hope to have crews in place to start cleanup on Tuesday. Power companies will also be on site to check for downed power lines and remove them if necessary.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs