Cove at Concord Park closed due to storm damage

WBIR 9:25 AM. EDT May 28, 2017

Knox County Parks and Recreation officials say they've been forced to close The Cove at Concord Park. The rest of the park will remain open.

WBIR crews say downed trees and debris scattered throughout the Cove area.

Officials hope to have crews in place to start cleanup on Tuesday. Power companies will also be on site to check for downed power lines and remove them if necessary. 


