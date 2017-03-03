Cowboy Coffee recipe from Chuck Wagon Cook Kent Rollins

Kent Rollins is a Chuck Wagon Cook who will help with the Chuckwagon Cookoff event in Pigeon Forge.



Here's Kent's recipe for a cowboy staple: coffee

3 quart coffee pot

¾ cup coffee grounds

½ - ¾ cup cold water

Fill a 3 quart coffee pot with water just under the spout. Let the water warm over a high heat. When it's warm add the coffee grounds. Let the water and coffee grounds come to a good rolling boil for about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let set 1 minute. Pour about ½ to 3/4 cup of cold water down the spout. The cold water settles all the grounds to the bottom of the pot. Serve hot.

tip: we estimate approximately 1/4 cup of coffee grounds to 1 quart of water.



The Chuck Wagon Cookoff is

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017

Clabough’s Campground located at 405 Wears Valley Road in Pigeon Forge.

