Cowboy Coffee recipe from Chuck Wagon Cook Kent Rollins

WBIR 5:35 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Kent Rollins is a Chuck Wagon Cook who will help with the Chuckwagon Cookoff event in Pigeon Forge.


Here's Kent's recipe for a cowboy staple: coffee

3 quart coffee pot
¾ cup coffee grounds
½ - ¾ cup cold water
 
Fill a 3 quart coffee pot with water just under the spout.  Let the water warm over a high heat. When it's warm add the coffee grounds. Let the water and coffee grounds come to a good rolling boil for about 2 to 3 minutes.  Remove from the heat and let set 1 minute.  Pour about ½ to 3/4 cup of cold water down the spout.  The cold water settles all the grounds to the bottom of the pot. Serve hot. 
 
tip: we estimate approximately 1/4 cup of coffee grounds to 1 quart of water. 

The Chuck Wagon Cookoff  is 
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017
Clabough’s Campground located at 405 Wears Valley Road in Pigeon Forge.
Visit mypigeonforge.com
 

