Coyotes concerning Tennesseans after pet attacks

BRENTWOOD, TENN. - Jan Husbands had seen the occasional coyote around her property in Brentwood in the 13 years she’s lived there, but they were never destructive – until last month.

Husbands thought the family’s tiny teacup Yorkshire Terrier, Skittles, was in the house on the night of May 11.

But when her husband heard the dog’s frantic yelps in the side yard that grew more distant, he knew something had carried her off into the night.

The next day, Husbands' neighbor told her he’d seen a coyote heading for her yard the night before.

“It literally took 30 seconds,” said Husbands, who lives in the Raintree Forest subdivision. “I was devastated – this was my baby.”

The family searched for Skittles in vain. Husbands wants to see more action taken by the city or homeowners associations to address coyotes that seem less afraid of humans as they venture into residential neighborhoods.

Evolving habitats

Earlier this month, Ruth Albrecht awoke one morning to find two large coyotes feasting on a young buck just feet from her house.

“I was shocked at how big and healthy they were,” she said.

After scaring the coyotes off, the Albrechts had the carcass removed; but the coyotes returned to look for it later that night, circling her house, she said. Albrecht has lived in Raintree Forest for 22 years and said she now sees coyotes during the day.

“They’re no longer afraid. Cats go missing in this neighborhood like crazy,” she said.

While officials from both the Brentwood and Franklin police departments say they haven’t seen an uptick in calls from residents about coyotes, Albrecht and others believe the rapid development in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee is setting the stage for more sightings and attacks on pets as coyotes’ habitats dwindle.

“They’re being squeezed out of their homes, looking for new territories and coming into our neighborhoods,” Albrecht said.

With the final phase of Raintree Forest's expansion set to move forward with 113 new homes in the southeast Brentwood subdivision, the issue likely isn't going anywhere.

Jeff Meltzer, owner and operator of Wild Things Wildlife Removal in Franklin, will tell you the same thing.

“The more encroachment we do in Middle Tennessee, the more animal situations we’re going to have,” he said. “Animals don’t know the difference between a rock, a tree and your house; it’s just another place for them to get in.”

While he hasn’t noticed a major increase in calls for coyote removal this year, Meltzer said the loss of habitat means more wildlife are trying to adapt in residential areas.

“I had my first call a few weeks ago for a porcupine,” he said.

Summer is the hardest time to trap coyotes because food sources are abundant and vegetation offers prime camouflage, Meltzer said.

“If someone called me now for a coyote job, I’d say unless you know a sure-fire place they’re going, it’s a waste of your money and my time,” he said.

Difficult to track

Law enforcement in Brentwood and Franklin generally won't investigate reports of coyotes on private property unless they're injured or acting unusually aggressive.

Your best bet is to call TWRA. Although they won't come to your property to remove coyotes either, they keep a list of licensed wildlife removal services.

Local and state agencies don't consistently track calls about coyotes, which means it's impossible to say definitively if populations are increasing in the region.

Tim Cleveland, regional director for Region II of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), can talk about the critters for hours.

"The thing about coyotes is, they know where they're not welcome," Cleveland said. "If you make them feel unwelcome, they'll move somewhere else."

While the continued growth in Williamson County is decreasing coyotes' habitats, they quickly adapt to residential areas, which have plentiful green space and food options.

Cleveland said TWRA regularly visits communities and HOAs to educate residents on coyotes and how to handle them.

In rural areas of Williamson County, it's easy for residents to shoot coyotes, which can be hunted year round and have no bag limit. But that's simply not an option in subdivisions.

Brentwood city code prohibits shooting firearms on private property, excluding shooting ranges, unless it's undeveloped land that's over five acres in size and at least 400 feet from any public road or adjacent property. In those cases, only shotguns are permitted.

"From my perspective as a homeowner, I wouldn't want my neighbor in their backyard shooting (a firearm), because that round is going to go somewhere," said Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh.

Cleveland recommends using a sling shot, a BB gun, throwing rocks, yelling or banging pots and pans.

"They get the message and move on," he said.

Do's and don'ts of urban coyotes

File picture of coyote in Knox County. (Photo: WBIR)

DO:

Eliminate water sources, which attract rodents, birds and other small animals coyotes will prey upon.

Make bird feeders inaccessible to coyotes.

Secure garbage cans and make sure they have lids that close tightly.

Feed pets indoors whenever possible.

Clear brush and weeds from property, which give coyote's prey protective cover.

Place garbage cans out the morning before pick-up, not the night before.

Discourage coyotes from coming on your property by shouting, throwing rocks or making loud noises when you see one.

DO NOT:

Feed the coyotes, ever. They will lose their fear of humans if you do.

Discard edible garbage

Leave barbecue grills or drip pans outside and uncovered.

Allow your pets to run free, especially at night.

The Tennessean