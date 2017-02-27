Crab and Lobster Ravioli with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

1 stick butter

2 tablespoons chopped shallots

2 cloves garlic, minced

lobster meat from 2 tails, chopped

1/2 cup jumbo lump crab meat,

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

8 ounces ricotta cheese (let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes)

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 egg and 1 tablespoon water mixed in a small bowl (egg wash)

For sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 sweet onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced or grated

1 (14 ounce) cans tomato sauce

1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes (in the summer, fresh is even better!)

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup freshly shredded or grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

Directions:

For ravioli:

Melt one stick of butter and add in shallots. Saute on medium-low heat until translucent. Add in garlic and saute an additional 2-3 minutes. Stir in lobster and cook over medium heat until cooked through (approximately 5-7 minutes). Remove pan from heat. Add in Crab, parsley, lemon juice, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Fold in ricotta cheese, mixing well. Lay out 10 wontons. Brush the edges with the egg wash. Place about 1 tablespoon of lobster/crab filling in the middle of each wonton. Cover each one with another wonton "cupping" the center filling to remove air bubbles. Cut with a ravioli press or cookie cutter ensuring edges are sealed. (*Note: I use the tines of a fork on the edges of those that haven't sealed well) Place parchment paper on a cookie sheet and place ravioli upside down on cookie sheet. This helps prevent moisture from making the bottom soggy. If you aren't making them cooking them right away, at this point you can refrigerate until later or even freeze. If refrigerating, allow them to come to room temperature before cooking. (To freeze, put cookie sheet with raviolis in freezer. Once frozen, you can just put them in a freezer safe ziplock bag and pull out as many as you need when ready to use.)

To cook the raviolis, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook for 1-2 minutes or until they float. You will only want to cook 4-5 at a time so they don't stick together. Carefully remove the ravioli from the water and place on a heated plate, removing as much water as possible. Top with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, chopped parsley, and parmesan cheese.

Tomato Basil Cream Sauce:

Heat butter and oil over medium heat. Add onions and saute for 5 minutes until they begin to caramelize. Add in garlic and saute for a couple of more minutes. While the onions and garlic are sauteing, lightly puree the tomatoes in a mixing bowl just to remove the big chunks. Pour into a sauce pan and add tomato sauce, basil, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir and cook over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in heavy cream and parsley; stir well. Taste to determine is more salt or pepper is needed.

