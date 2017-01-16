Crab Crusted Ahi Tuna with Sriracha Aioli

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

2 Tuna Medallions (3-4oz ea.)

¼ Cup Ponzu (citrus soy) sauce

1 Tbsp. Blended Oil

2 tsp. fresh ginger, grated (or ½ tsp. ginger powder)

1 Tbsp. cilantro, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh chives, minced

⅛ tsp. white pepper

2 Tbsp. Sirracha Aioli

⅓ cup panko bread crumbs (Japanese style)

1 Tbsp. pure sesame oil

1 tsp. cilantro, minced

Directions:

Mix ginger, cilantro, chives, white pepper and mayonnaise. Fold in crabmeat and chill. In separate bowl, blend breadcrumbs with sesame oil and cilantro. Hold aside. Season and sear on both sides. Pack half of the crab mixture on top of each seared tuna steak. Top each with half of the crumb mixture, pressing crumbs into crab. Brown either by using the broiler or a hand held torch.



Presented by: Knoxville Convention Center

Date: 1/16/17

(© 2017 WBIR)