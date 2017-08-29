Cracker Barrel recalling baby romper for choking hazard

A baby outfit sold nationally at Cracker Barrel is being voluntarily recalled due to a choking hazard.

The manufacturer, Fabri-Tech has received one report of an infant putting a detached button in his mouth. No injuries have been reported.

The red and white-checkered rompers have a toolbox design on the front and two buttons at the top of the straps that button over the shoulders. They were sold in boy’s sizes 6-9m, 12m and 18m. The size, “decorated originals for kids” logo and “PO# 906512 PD 12/8/16” are printed on the neck label.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rompers and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® for a full refund or contact Fabri-Tech at 800-285-1295 to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled romper for a full refund.

