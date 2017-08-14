Crafty K-9s hide rocks in Sevierville

K-9 Rocks found in Sevierville (Photo: Custom)

SEVIERVILLE - Many people across East Tennessee search for and hide painted rocks. Now, the Sevierville Police Department is asking if you're a rock hound.

Their K-9s have been very busy painting rocks to hide. If you are lucky enough to find one of the four rocks, you can meet the K-9 whose name is painted on the front of them!

The rocks were hidden Saturday morning. Clues were posted in the comments of the police department's Facebook post.

The post was signed by the K-9s:

"Arf, Arf, Arf & good luck from Buck, Pasco, Blitz & Boris!"

