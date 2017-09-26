Cranberry Apple Cobbler

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

12 oz fresh cranberries

1 Granny Smith Apple peeled & diced

½ cup light brown sugar (packed)

1 Tbs orange zest

¼ cup orange juice (fresh)

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup sugar

1 stick unsalted butter (room temp)

1 tsp vanilla

¼ cup sour cream

1 cup All-Purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. Combine cranberries, apple, brown sugar, orange zest, orange juice & cinnamon. Place in glass baking dish. Mix eggs in mixer with paddle until frothy (2 minutes). Add sugar, butter, vanilla and sour cream. Slowly add the flour & salt until well blended. Pour batter over fruit and sprinkle with 1 Tbs sugar & 1 tsp cinnamon. Bake at 325 for 55 to 60 minutes. Serves 8-10.

Presented by: Bradford Catered Events

Date: 9/26/17

