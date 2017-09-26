Cranberry Apple Cobbler

Ingredients:
12 oz fresh cranberries
1 Granny Smith Apple peeled & diced
½ cup light brown sugar (packed)
1 Tbs orange zest
¼ cup orange juice (fresh)
1 tsp cinnamon
1 cup sugar
1 stick unsalted butter (room temp)
1 tsp vanilla
¼ cup sour cream
1 cup All-Purpose flour
¼ tsp salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325. Combine cranberries, apple, brown sugar, orange zest, orange juice & cinnamon. Place in glass baking dish. Mix eggs in mixer with paddle until frothy (2 minutes). Add sugar, butter, vanilla and sour cream. Slowly add the flour & salt until well blended. Pour batter over fruit and sprinkle with 1 Tbs sugar & 1 tsp cinnamon. Bake at 325 for 55 to 60 minutes. Serves 8-10.
Presented by: Bradford Catered Events
Date: 9/26/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs