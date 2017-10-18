WBIR
I-40 W near Cedar Bluff reopens after multi-vehicle crash

WBIR 10:23 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

A multiple-vehicle crash involving a work crew closed three lanes of Interstate 40 Westbound near Cedar Bluff for about an hour Wednesday night.

Knoxville Police said the crash has resulted in injuries. No information was immediately available on how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries. 

 

 

TDOT said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near mile marker 377.

Eastbound traffic is unaffected. 

