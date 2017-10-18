I-40 W near Cedar Bluff reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Photo courtesy Knoxville Police Department.

A multiple-vehicle crash involving a work crew closed three lanes of Interstate 40 Westbound near Cedar Bluff for about an hour Wednesday night.

Knoxville Police said the crash has resulted in injuries. No information was immediately available on how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.

Injury crash involving a work crew has 3 left lanes closed on I-40W near Cedar Bluff. #MoveOver, it could save a life!! pic.twitter.com/QTIOHpEbIF — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 19, 2017

TDOT said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near mile marker 377.

Eastbound traffic is unaffected.

© 2017 WBIR.COM