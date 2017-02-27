Crash closes I-75 near Anderson, Campbell county line

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A crash has closed Interstate 75 in both directions near the Anderson and Campbell county line.

A TDOT spokesperson said Lifestar helicopters were on the way to the scene. The crash happened near mile marker 131 between Rocky Top and Caryville.

TDOT estimates the north and southbound lanes will reopen around 11 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

