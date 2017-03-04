Police lights.

A crash on I40 at the Holston River Bridge has one lane shut down on the westbound side of the interstate. TDOT says it's at mile marker 396.

The crash had previously shut down the interestate. Around 5:15 a.m. TDOT cameras showed traffic backing up at the Strawberry Plains exit.

Knox County dispatch says the call came in around 4:35 a.m. as an injury call.

TDOT estimates the crash will cleared by 6:30 a.m.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.



