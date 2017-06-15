Crash report highlights dangers for pedestrians and bicyclists in Knoxville

Crash data report analyzed 10 years of crashes in hopes of saving lives.

10 pages compiling 10 years of crash data.

1,197 times cars impacted people walking or on bicycles with one goal in mind.

"Identify patterns in these crashes and things that can be changed to prevent them in the future,” explained Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization Principal Planner Ellen Zavisca.



Crash data reveals 8 percent of crashes happened during a right on red, another 8 percent during a regular right turn, but left turns make up 28 percent of crashes - three times the other turns.



"Turning movements are the biggest factors in crashes, usually at intersections,” said Zavisca.



At Cumberland Avenue and Kingston Pike there were 10 crashes where a bicyclist was struck.

On Broadway 9 crashes where someone was hit crossing without a crosswalk. This analysis is important to Knoxville and surrounding communities. Principal Planner Ellen Zavisca explains increased walkability can save lives.



"Over those year's there's been just over 40 fatalities and most of those were people walking. We see a number of pedestrians just walking along and getting struck by a car,” explained Zavisca.



Pedestrian and bicyclist behaviors were also examined. Factors like walking where there's no sidewalk - that's 14 percent of crashes, crossing where there's no crosswalk - 9 percent of crashes, and riding at night without lights - 10 percent of crashes.

Zavisca hopes armed with this information - community planners can take action to improve the health and safety of our region.



"At the end of the day we're all trying to get from point a to point b and get home safely,” she explained.

One place that's already been impacted is near Ray Mears Boulevard. City engineers used traffic and crash data to time signals to make the intersection safer for pedestrian and bus traffic.

