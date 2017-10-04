Crave Golf Club offers unique experience with rooftop golf, milkshake bar

Courtesy: Crave Golf (Photo: Custom)

PIGEON FORGE - A new unique golf destination, called Crave Golf Club, opened in Pigeon Forge Wednesday morning.

The $7 million multi-level course has 38 holes that allow players to play inside, outside, or... on the roof. Yes, the roof.

There are spinners at each hole that give players the option to add an extra layer of risk and reward to each round.

Crave also has a candy shop and milkshake bar.

It gets its name because it's designed to satisfy every craving.

"Quite literally from the ground up, our team handcrafted a gourmet golf experience that disrupts and evolves what players have come to expect from the game," said U! Creative President Ron Campbell. "We didn't even let the ceiling limit us."

