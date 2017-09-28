Crews airlift two people to hospital after Sevierville crash

Crews respond to a crash on Winfield Dunn Parkway at the I-40 interchange in Sevierville Thursday night. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIERVILLE - A crash on Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville hospitalized two people Thursday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the I-40 interchange in the northbound lanes.

Sevierville Public Relations Officer Bob Stahlke said an RV was not able to stop on Winfield Dunn Parkway and drove off the road. It then traveled about 20-30 feet down an embankment.

Crews extricated the driver and passenger from the vehicle and airlifted them to UT Medical.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Stahlke said one northbound lane reopened at 8:16 p.m.

