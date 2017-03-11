Crews battle apartment fire in downtown Lenoir City

LOUDON COUNTY - Fire crews have put out an apartment fire in downtown Lenoir City.

Loudon County dispatch confirmed the Lenoir City Fire Department was actively battling a fire on Broadway near G Street around 3:30 p.m.

The fire devoured most of the building.

There is little information on the fire or how it started. The Loudon County Sheriffs Office blocked off Highway 11 downtown as crews continued to put out the fire.





Viewer Jenny Frase shared video of the scene. Flames can be seen burning on top of the apartment as crews try to suppress them.

We'll keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

