Crews begin paving on West Jackson Avenue

Crews continue working on the West Jackson Avenue streetscape project. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Crew started milling and paving part of West Jackson Avenue this week.

It's part of a $2 million streetscape project stretching from South Central Street to Broadway.

Southern Contractors, Inc. already built new sidewalks on West Jackson between South Central and State Street.

Crews will also upgrade lights and plant trees before next year.

The city hopes to complete the full project by the spring of 2018.

It also plans to start rebuilding the ramps leading to Gay Street in early 2018.

© 2017 WBIR.COM