Crews break ground on Gatlinburg adventure park

The project will have a 2-acre station on the Parkway across from Ripley's aquarium. An aerial lift called a chondola will take guests 2-thousand feet up to the top of Anakeesta Mountain. At the summit awaits 70-acres of adventures.

WBIR 5:34 PM. EST January 30, 2017

