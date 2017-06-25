Crews investigate a possible drowning in Morgan County

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

MORGAN COUNTY, TENN. - Morgan County dispatch confirmed it received a call about a possible drowning on the Emory River Sunday evening.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m.

The scene is located near the Oakdale area.

Dispatch did not disclose any information about a possible victim.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to bring you more information as it is available.

