Crews investigate a possible drowning in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, TENN. - Morgan County dispatch confirmed it received a call about a possible drowning on the Emory River Sunday evening.
The call came in around 5:15 p.m.
The scene is located near the Oakdale area.
Dispatch did not disclose any information about a possible victim.
This is an ongoing story. We will continue to bring you more information as it is available.
